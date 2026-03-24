Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Real Madrid Speculation As 'Nonsense', Former Liverpool Manager Denies Any Contact

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has dismissed as “nonsense” a suggestion he could take over as Real Madrid coach next season and said he hasn't heard from the Spanish club.

Klopp hasn't coached since his shock departure from Liverpool in 2024, when he said he was “running out of energy." He's stayed in the game as the Red Bull group's head of global soccer , overseeing clubs like Leipzig, Salzburg and the New York Red Bulls.

“It's all just nonsense. They haven't even called once, not one single time. And my agent is over there, you can ask him too, they haven't called him either,” Klopp said in televised comments about speculation linking him to Real Madrid.

He was speaking at an event on Monday in his role as a TV pundit for the World Cup.

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Klopp didn't rule out a return to coaching someday but said he wasn't thinking about the Germany job in case Julian Nagelsmann were to leave after the World Cup.

“At the moment I'm obviously not thinking about that at all and luckily there isn't any reason to do that,” he said in comments reported by German agency dpa.

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