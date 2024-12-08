Juventus and Bologna Battle to Stalemate as Coach Motta is Dismissed Against His Former Team

Juventus head coach Thiago Motta shouts at the sideline during the Serie A soccer match against Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy | Image: AP

Juventus and Bologna draw and coach Motta is sent off while facing his former club

Juventus needed a late equalizer from 20-year-old Samuel Mbangula to finish 2-2 at home with Bologna in Serie A after coach Thiago Motta was sent off for protests on Saturday.

Mbangula curled in a shot from beyond the area in stoppage time.

Dan Ndoye and Tommaso Pobega put Bologna 2-0 ahead, and Teun Koopmeiners pulled one back for Juventus.

Motta guided Bologna to a fifth-place finish last season and the Champions League, and left in the summer for Juventus. He was shown a straight red card shortly before Pobega’s goal.

Juventus remained sixth while Bologna moved level on points with seventh-placed AC Milan, five points behind.

It was Juventus’ fourth straight draw in Serie A and the Champions League, and the Bianconeri are due to host Manchester City on Wednesday.

Also, Roma earned its first win under Claudio Ranieri by 4-1 over visiting Lecce.

Alexis Saelemaekers, Gianluca Mancini, Niccolò Pisilli and Manu Kone scored for the Giallorossi, who hadn’t won since October.

Genoa and Torino drew 0-0. Genoa extended its unbeaten streak to five matches, with the last three coming since Patrick Vieira replaced Alberto Gilardino as coach.

Torino was 11th and Genoa 13th.