Published 10:51 IST, November 3rd 2024
Juventus gets back to winning ways with a lot of help from the post
Juventus got back to winning ways but needed a lot of help from the post.The Bianconeri won 2-0 at Udinese following an own-goal from home goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Nicolò Savona’s strike, with the ball bouncing off the right post immediately before both goals.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Florian Thauvin | Image: AP
