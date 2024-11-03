sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:51 IST, November 3rd 2024

Juventus gets back to winning ways with a lot of help from the post

Juventus got back to winning ways but needed a lot of help from the post.The Bianconeri won 2-0 at Udinese following an own-goal from home goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Nicolò Savona’s strike, with the ball bouncing off the right post immediately before both goals.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Florian Thauvin
Florian Thauvin | Image: AP
