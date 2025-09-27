Juventus vs Atalanta Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A In India?

Juventus will aim to maintain their perfect start when they host Atalanta in a Serie A clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Juventus are just two points behind league leader Napoli and cannot afford to slip up in the Serie A title race.

Goals galore from Juventus in the last few games, and Igor Tudor has had a good start to life as the Juventus manager. Juventus got the better of Inter Milan in a thrilling 4-3 win in the Derby d'Italia and maintained the goalscoring spree in a 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Incidentally, Juventus's last home loss in the Serie A was against Atalanta, and the Bianconeri will be aware of the threat. Atalanta haven't lost to Juventus at the Allianz Arena in the last seven Serie A games, and they will be adamant to keep their record intact. Barring a loss in the Champions League against PSG, the visitors remain unbeaten in the Italian top flight.

Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A Live Streaming

Where will the Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta will take place at the Allianz Stadium.

When will the Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta will be played on Saturday, September 27.

At what time will the Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A match kick off?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta will kick off at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Atalanta and Juventus.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A match in India?