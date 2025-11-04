Juventus vs Sporting CP Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Game Live In India

In their upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash, Juventus will lock horns with Sporting CP. The Old Lady, aka Juventus' campaign hasn't lived up to expectations so far. As of now, they only have one victory in their first three group games. Sporting CP, on the other hand, arrive with a lot of confidence.

Sporting CP are currently on a roll, having won their last five matches across competitions. Sporting also defeated Olympique de Marseille in their Champions League game. Juventus, as of now, has a psychological edge and they are yet to be beaten in their previous four European meetings with Sporting.

Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming

What is the head-to-head record between Juventus vs Sporting CP?

Juventus and Sporting CP have played a total of 5 matches against each other. Juventus has won 2, whereas Sporting CP has won only one game. The other two matches ended in a draw.

When will the Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Where will the Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Allianz Stadium, Torino.

At what time will the Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match be played?

The kick-off time for the Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match is 1:30 am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match in India?

The Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match will be LIVE telecasted on Sony Six.

Where can the Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match be LIVE streamed?