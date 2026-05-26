Kansas City, New York Among Major Hubs As FIFA World Cup 2026 Teams Confirm BASE Camps

The footprint for the FIFA World Cup 2026 team base camp training sites has been finalised, with all 48 participating nations selecting their operational bases across the United States, Mexico and Canada ahead of football's biggest-ever global showpiece.



The Team Base Camps (TBCs), which serve as the "home away from home" for teams during the group stage, will host players, coaching staff and support personnel throughout the tournament. FIFA confirmed that the unprecedented scale of the expanded 48-team competition will spread the World Cup's economic and cultural impact far beyond the 16 official host cities, as per a FIFA media release.





A total of 39 teams will be based in the United States, while seven nations have chosen Mexico, and two will stay in Canada.





FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi described the finalisation of the base camp network as another key organisational milestone.





"Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup," Schirgi said. "They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament."



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He added that the expanded tournament has created an opportunity to involve more cities and communities in the World Cup experience.





The selection process began in 2024, when FIFA shared an initial catalogue of elite facilities with prospective qualifiers. The options were refined through 2025 before teams made their final choices following the World Cup draw in December last year. Several traditional football powers opted for high-profile American bases. Defending world champions Argentina will train in Kansas City at Sporting KC's training centre, while the Brazilian team selected a New York-New Jersey base at Columbia Park Training Facility.



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The England team will also operate out of Kansas City at Swope Soccer Village, joining the Netherlands in the same region. France chose Bentley University in Boston, while Germany will stay in Winston-Salem at Wake Forest University. The host nation United States, selected Irvine's Great Park Sports Complex in California as its base, while co-hosts Canada and Mexico will remain in Vancouver and Mexico City, respectively.





Among the seven teams based in Mexico are Colombia, Korea Republic, Uruguay, South Africa, Tunisia and Iran (based in Tijuana). Meanwhile, 25 non-host communities across North America are set to welcome national teams, giving smaller cities and towns a chance to experience the World Cup atmosphere and associated tourism boost.





Communities such as Chattanooga, Spokane, Greensboro, Palm Beach Gardens, Santa Barbara and New Tecumseth are among those expected to benefit from the influx of teams, fans and media during the tournament. The FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the first edition of the tournament featuring 48 teams.





FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base Camp Training Sites





Participating Member Association - City - Training Site





Algeria - Kansas City - University of Kansas





Argentina - Kansas City - Sporting KC Training Centre





Australia - San Francisco Bay Area - Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility





Austria - Goleta - UC Santa Barbara - Harder Stadium





Belgium - Renton - Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse





Bosnia and Herzegovina - Sandy - RSL Stadium





Brazil - New York, New Jersey - Columbia Park Training Facility





Canada - Vancouver - National Soccer Development Centre





Cote d'Ivoire - Philadelphia - Philadelphia Union





Congo DR - Houston - Houston Training Centre





Colombia - Guadalajara - Academia Atlas FC





Cabo Verde - Tampa - Waters Sportsplex





Croatia - Alexandria - Episcopal High School





Curacao - Boca Raton - Florida Atlantic University





Czechia - Dallas - Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium





Ecuador - Columbus - Columbus Crew Performance Centre





Egypt - Spokane - Gonzaga University





England - Kansas City - Swope Soccer Village





Spain - Chattanooga - Baylor School





France - Boston - Bentley University





Germany - Winston-Salem - Wake Forest University





Ghana - Boston - Bryant University





Haiti - New York, New Jersey - Stockton University





IR Iran - Tijuana - Centro Xoloitzcuintle





Iraq - Greenbrier County - The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre





Jordan - Portland - University of Portland





Japan - Nashville - Nashville SC





Korea Republic - Guadalajara - Chivas Verde Valle





Saudi Arabia - Austin - Austin FC Stadium





Morocco - New York, New Jersey - The Pingry School





Mexico - Mexico City - Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)





Netherlands - Kansas City - KC Current Training Facility





Norway - Greensboro - UNC Greensboro





New Zealand - San Diego - University of San Diego - Torero Stadium





Panama - New Tecumseth - Nottawasaga Training Site





Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area - Spartan Soccer Complex





Portugal - Palm Beach Gardens - Gardens North County District Park





Qatar - Santa Barbara - Westmont College





South Africa - Pachuca - CF Pachuca - Universidad del Futbol





Scotland - Charlotte - Charlotte FC





Senegal - New York, New Jersey - Rutgers University





Switzerland - San Diego - SDJA





Sweden - Dallas - FC Dallas Stadium





Tunisia - Monterrey - Rayados Training Centre





Turkiye - Mesa - Arizona Athletic Grounds





Uruguay - Cancun - Mayakoba Training Centre, Cancun





United States - Irvine - Great Park Sports Complex

