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Kansas City, New York Among Major Hubs As FIFA World Cup 2026 Teams Confirm BASE Camps

The footprint for the FIFA World Cup 2026 team base camp training sites has been finalised as all 48 teams have confirmed their camps.

Asian News International
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FIFA World Cup Trophy
FIFA World Cup Trophy | Image: AP

The footprint for the FIFA World Cup 2026 team base camp training sites has been finalised, with all 48 participating nations selecting their operational bases across the United States, Mexico and Canada ahead of football's biggest-ever global showpiece.

The Team Base Camps (TBCs), which serve as the "home away from home" for teams during the group stage, will host players, coaching staff and support personnel throughout the tournament. FIFA confirmed that the unprecedented scale of the expanded 48-team competition will spread the World Cup's economic and cultural impact far beyond the 16 official host cities, as per a FIFA media release.
 


A total of 39 teams will be based in the United States, while seven nations have chosen Mexico, and two will stay in Canada.
 


FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi described the finalisation of the base camp network as another key organisational milestone.
 


"Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup," Schirgi said. "They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament."
 

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He added that the expanded tournament has created an opportunity to involve more cities and communities in the World Cup experience.
 


The selection process began in 2024, when FIFA shared an initial catalogue of elite facilities with prospective qualifiers. The options were refined through 2025 before teams made their final choices following the World Cup draw in December last year. Several traditional football powers opted for high-profile American bases. Defending world champions Argentina will train in Kansas City at Sporting KC's training centre, while the Brazilian team selected a New York-New Jersey base at Columbia Park Training Facility.
 

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The England team will also operate out of Kansas City at Swope Soccer Village, joining the Netherlands in the same region. France chose Bentley University in Boston, while Germany will stay in Winston-Salem at Wake Forest University. The host nation United States, selected Irvine's Great Park Sports Complex in California as its base, while co-hosts Canada and Mexico will remain in Vancouver and Mexico City, respectively.
 


Among the seven teams based in Mexico are Colombia, Korea Republic, Uruguay, South Africa, Tunisia and Iran (based in Tijuana). Meanwhile, 25 non-host communities across North America are set to welcome national teams, giving smaller cities and towns a chance to experience the World Cup atmosphere and associated tourism boost.
 


Communities such as Chattanooga, Spokane, Greensboro, Palm Beach Gardens, Santa Barbara and New Tecumseth are among those expected to benefit from the influx of teams, fans and media during the tournament. The FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the first edition of the tournament featuring 48 teams.
 


FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base Camp Training Sites
 


Participating Member Association - City - Training Site
 


Algeria - Kansas City - University of Kansas
 


Argentina - Kansas City - Sporting KC Training Centre
 


Australia - San Francisco Bay Area - Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility
 


Austria - Goleta - UC Santa Barbara - Harder Stadium
 


Belgium - Renton - Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse
 


Bosnia and Herzegovina - Sandy - RSL Stadium
 


Brazil - New York, New Jersey - Columbia Park Training Facility
 


Canada - Vancouver - National Soccer Development Centre
 


Cote d'Ivoire - Philadelphia - Philadelphia Union
 


Congo DR - Houston - Houston Training Centre
 


Colombia - Guadalajara - Academia Atlas FC
 


Cabo Verde - Tampa - Waters Sportsplex
 


Croatia - Alexandria - Episcopal High School
 


Curacao - Boca Raton - Florida Atlantic University
 


Czechia - Dallas - Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium
 


Ecuador - Columbus - Columbus Crew Performance Centre
 


Egypt - Spokane - Gonzaga University
 


England - Kansas City - Swope Soccer Village
 


Spain - Chattanooga - Baylor School
 


France - Boston - Bentley University
 


Germany - Winston-Salem - Wake Forest University
 


Ghana - Boston - Bryant University
 


Haiti - New York, New Jersey - Stockton University
 


IR Iran - Tijuana - Centro Xoloitzcuintle
 


Iraq - Greenbrier County - The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre
 


Jordan - Portland - University of Portland
 


Japan - Nashville - Nashville SC
 


Korea Republic - Guadalajara - Chivas Verde Valle
 


Saudi Arabia - Austin - Austin FC Stadium
 


Morocco - New York, New Jersey - The Pingry School
 


Mexico - Mexico City - Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)
 


Netherlands - Kansas City - KC Current Training Facility
 


Norway - Greensboro - UNC Greensboro
 


New Zealand - San Diego - University of San Diego - Torero Stadium
 


Panama - New Tecumseth - Nottawasaga Training Site
 


Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area - Spartan Soccer Complex
 


Portugal - Palm Beach Gardens - Gardens North County District Park
 


Qatar - Santa Barbara - Westmont College
 


South Africa - Pachuca - CF Pachuca - Universidad del Futbol
 


Scotland - Charlotte - Charlotte FC
 


Senegal - New York, New Jersey - Rutgers University
 


Switzerland - San Diego - SDJA
 


Sweden - Dallas - FC Dallas Stadium
 


Tunisia - Monterrey - Rayados Training Centre
 


Turkiye - Mesa - Arizona Athletic Grounds
 


Uruguay - Cancun - Mayakoba Training Centre, Cancun
 


United States - Irvine - Great Park Sports Complex
 


Uzbekistan - Atlanta - Atlanta United Training Centre.

Published By :
 Anirban Sarkar
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