Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025 Highlights: Punjab FC Defeat Karbi Anglong 2-1, Start Campaign With A Hard Fought Win

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group D Match Updates | Image: Durand Cup/RGPunjabFC/X

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Highlights: Punjab FC Kicked off their Durand Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar. Riding on goals from Pramveer (73’) and Konsam Sanathoi Singh (90+2’) Punjab made a winning start to their Durand Cup 2025 campaign.

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Highlights Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC took the lead through a Joseph goal, but couldn't capitalise on the advantage as Punjab FC came from behind to secure a brilliant victory. Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will now take on Bodoland FC in their last Group D fixture. They have already been eliminated from the tournament.