Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025 Highlights: Punjab FC Defeat Karbi Anglong 2-1, Start Campaign With A Hard Fought Win

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Highlights: Punjab FC Kicked off their Durand Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar. Riding on goals from Pramveer (73’) and Konsam Sanathoi Singh (90+2’) Punjab made a winning start to their Durand Cup 2025 campaign.
Punjab FC have notched up a 2-1 win over Karbi Anglong in the Durand Cup 2025. Pramveer and Senthoi scored for Punjab FC while Joseph netted the only goal for Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC.
Sanathoi makes it 2-1 as he slots the ball to the far corner with a brilliant finish.
Referee brandishes a yellow card to Ben and he will miss the last match against Bodoland FC.
Lungdim sends another cross from the right flank but no Punjab FC player could meet it in the penalty box.
Haokip has only the goalkeeper in front of hi,m but he slips and loses his footing in the crucial juncture.
With two consecutive defeats in their hand, Karbi Anglong cannot afford to lose this game.
Pramveer heads nin home from the corner to restore parity in the match.
Joseph receives the ball from quite a few yards outside the penalty box and lifts it over Punjab FC keeper Ravi, who wasn't in his place.
A free kick from Kipgen was looping into the net but Hanse keeps it away with a fingertips.
Joseph only has the goalkeeper to beat but his shot comes straight to the Punjab FC custodian who collects it easy.
Punjab FC have been dominating the play so far but have failed to find the desired goal.
A long ranger from Lhungdim takes a deflection and the Karbi Anglong keeper had to stretch to palm the ball away.
Both teams will try to find the back of a net as the match has resumed after the break.
No teams have managed to break the deadlock as the referee whistles it to announce half-time.
There will be five minutes of extra time.
A cross from the right flank arrives but the Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC goalkeeper intercepts it to secure the ball.
Both teams have had their chances in the first half so far and Karbi Anglong Morning Star had the better opportunity but Haokip misses thye penalty.
Ninthoi charges down the right flank and sends a ball into the penalty box but no Punjab FC players manage to capitalise on that.
Referee points to the spot after a Punjab FC player handles the ball. But Lunminlen Haokip sends the penalty wide as Punjab FC survive a scare.
A Karbi Anglong player unleashes a shot and Punjab FC keeper parries it away.
Ninthoi and Suhail have been a constant threat and have made inroads into the opponent penalty box.
Sohail floats a cross into the ball, but a Punjab FC players hits it towrads the goal and the ball rebounds after hitting the crossbar.
Karbi Anglong Morning Star are maintaining a high backline forcing Punjab FC to go long.
Suresh Meitei lodges a long ball to the right, and Ninthoi has it under control. He lays it towards Suhail who fails to get the ball past as the goalkeeper comes out of his space to keep his team in the game.
Punjab FC have been pressuring from the very first moment.
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC has kicked off
Indo-Tibetan Border Police are currently leading the table with three points.
Nikhil Prabhu will elad Punjab FC in Durand Cup 2025.
Punjab FC lost to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the quarterfinals last season and will hope for a longer run this term.
Punjab FC will hope for a winning start when they take on Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in Durand Cup on Sunday. The match will start at 7 PM IST.