  Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025 Highlights: Punjab FC Defeat Karbi Anglong 2-1, Start Campaign With A Hard Fought Win
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 3 August 2025 at 21:47 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025 Highlights: Punjab FC Defeat Karbi Anglong 2-1, Start Campaign With A Hard Fought Win

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score Updates: Follow Durand Cup 2025 Group D match live in India. Get real-time score, match highlights, team lineups, goal updates, and results from today's football match.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group D Match Updates
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group D Match Updates | Image: Durand Cup/RGPunjabFC/X

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Highlights: Punjab FC Kicked off their Durand Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar. Riding on goals from Pramveer (73’) and Konsam Sanathoi Singh (90+2’) Punjab made a winning start to their Durand Cup 2025 campaign.

Live Blog

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Highlights Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC took the lead through a Joseph goal, but couldn't capitalise on the advantage as Punjab FC came from behind to secure a brilliant victory. Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will now take on Bodoland FC in their last Group D fixture. They have already been eliminated from the tournament.

3 August 2025 at 21:01 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab FC defeat Karbi Anglong 2-1

Punjab FC have notched up a 2-1 win over Karbi Anglong in the Durand Cup 2025. Pramveer and Senthoi scored for Punjab FC while Joseph netted the only goal for Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC.

3 August 2025 at 20:55 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab FC make it 2-1

Sanathoi makes it 2-1 as he slots the ball to the far corner with a brilliant finish.

3 August 2025 at 20:51 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Ben will miss the next match

Referee brandishes a yellow card to Ben and he will miss the last match against Bodoland FC.

3 August 2025 at 20:47 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab have an upper hand

Lungdim sends another cross from the right flank but no Punjab FC player could meet it in the penalty box.

3 August 2025 at 20:44 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Karbi Anglong miss another chance

Haokip has only the goalkeeper in front of hi,m but he slips and loses his footing in the crucial juncture.

3 August 2025 at 20:42 IST

Durand Cup live score: Karbi Anglong are on the brink of elimination

With two consecutive defeats in their hand, Karbi Anglong cannot afford to lose this game.

3 August 2025 at 20:57 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab FC equalise

Pramveer heads nin home from the corner to restore parity in the match.

3 August 2025 at 20:31 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Joseph scores for Karbi Anglong

Joseph receives the ball from quite a few yards outside the penalty box and lifts it over Punjab FC keeper Ravi, who wasn't in his place.

3 August 2025 at 20:27 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Karbi Anglong survive again

A free kick from Kipgen was looping into the net but Hanse keeps it away with a fingertips.

3 August 2025 at 20:23 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Joseph misses it

Joseph only has the goalkeeper to beat but his shot comes straight to the Punjab FC custodian who collects it easy.

3 August 2025 at 20:21 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab FC continue to pile up pressure

Punjab FC have been dominating the play so far but have failed to find the desired goal.

3 August 2025 at 20:13 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab Fc squander another chance

A long ranger from Lhungdim takes a deflection and the Karbi Anglong keeper had to stretch to palm the ball away.

3 August 2025 at 20:11 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: 2nd half resumes

Both teams will try to find the back of a net as the match has resumed after the break.

3 August 2025 at 19:52 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: First half ends

No teams have managed to break the deadlock as the referee whistles it to announce half-time.

3 August 2025 at 19:47 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: First half about to end

There will be five minutes of extra time.

3 August 2025 at 19:46 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Another chance wasted

A cross from the right flank arrives but the Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC goalkeeper intercepts it to secure the ball.

3 August 2025 at 19:44 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Half-time approaching fast

Both teams have had their chances in the first half so far and Karbi Anglong Morning Star had the better opportunity but Haokip misses thye penalty.

3 August 2025 at 19:39 IST

Durand Cup live score: Punjab FC knocking the door

Ninthoi charges down the right flank and sends a ball into the penalty box but no Punjab FC players manage to capitalise on that.

3 August 2025 at 19:34 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Karbi Anglong miss a golden chance

Referee points to the spot after a Punjab FC player handles the ball. But Lunminlen Haokip sends the penalty wide as Punjab FC survive a scare.

3 August 2025 at 19:31 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab FC survive a scare

A Karbi Anglong player unleashes a shot and Punjab FC keeper parries it away.

3 August 2025 at 19:27 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Ninthoi has threatened from the right flank

Ninthoi and Suhail have been a constant threat and have made inroads into the opponent penalty box.

3 August 2025 at 19:19 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab FC come close again

Sohail floats a cross into the ball, but a Punjab FC players hits it towrads the goal and the ball rebounds after hitting the crossbar.

3 August 2025 at 19:15 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab FC are buiding from the back

Karbi Anglong Morning Star are maintaining a high backline forcing Punjab FC to go long.

3 August 2025 at 19:14 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab FC almost scored

Suresh Meitei lodges a long ball to the right, and Ninthoi has it under control. He lays it towards Suhail who fails to get the ball past as the goalkeeper comes out of his space to keep his team in the game.

3 August 2025 at 19:08 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: It's all been Punjab FC so far

Punjab FC have been pressuring from the very first moment.

3 August 2025 at 19:03 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Match is underway

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC has kicked off

3 August 2025 at 18:39 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Group D standings

Indo-Tibetan Border Police are currently leading the table with three points.

3 August 2025 at 18:23 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab FC announce their starting XI

Nikhil Prabhu will elad Punjab FC in Durand Cup 2025.

3 August 2025 at 18:17 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Durand Cup live streaming

Durand Cup 2025 will be televised live on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be on Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 7 PM IST.

3 August 2025 at 18:15 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab FC reached the quarterfinals last season

Punjab FC lost to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the quarterfinals last season and will hope for a longer run this term.

3 August 2025 at 18:14 IST

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC Live Score: Punjab FC to kickoff their campaign

Punjab FC will hope for a winning start when they take on Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in Durand Cup on Sunday. The match will start at 7 PM IST.

Published 3 August 2025 at 18:22 IST

