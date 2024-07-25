sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:39 IST, July 25th 2024

Karim Benzema Opens Up About Real Madrid Departure and Reveals TOP Ballon d'Or Contender

Karim Benzema shares insights on leaving Real Madrid and names his top contender for the Ballon d'Or award, offering a glimpse into his thoughts & preferences.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gianni Infantino
Gianni Infantino congratulates gives a medal to Karim Benzema during the awarding ceremony of the FIFA Club World Cup final at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:39 IST, July 25th 2024