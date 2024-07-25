Published 12:39 IST, July 25th 2024
Karim Benzema Opens Up About Real Madrid Departure and Reveals TOP Ballon d'Or Contender
Karim Benzema shares insights on leaving Real Madrid and names his top contender for the Ballon d'Or award, offering a glimpse into his thoughts & preferences.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gianni Infantino congratulates gives a medal to Karim Benzema during the awarding ceremony of the FIFA Club World Cup final at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:39 IST, July 25th 2024