Kerala Blasters secures fifth spot before playoffs with solid 3-1 win against Hyderabad FC | Image: @kbfcxtra

Advertisement

Kerala Blasters FC, riding on Mohammed Aimen's all-round show, defeated Hyderabad FC 3-1 here on Friday to ensure that they will enter the Indian Super League playoffs high on confidence.

Aimen scored and assisted once each as Daisuke Sakai and Nihal Sudeesh netted too to help the Kerala Blasters cap off a clinical outing against the Thangboi Singto-coached team at the Gachibowli Stadium.

Advertisement

A late consolation goal by Joao Victor was not enough to salvage Hyderabad FC's campaign as they rounded off this season with a solitary win to their name in 22 matches.







