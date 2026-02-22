Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

Kerala Blasters will host Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League fixture on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Kerala lost their first match to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while Mumbai City defeated Chennaiyin FC to start their ISL 2025-26 campaign on a winning note.

Kerala looked to be on the verge of losing their home advantage as they were entangled in a tussle with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) over the rent of the stadium. The GCDA was adamant that the Kerala Blasters pay their outstanding rent and only after reaching an amicable solution, the Blasters have been granted permission.

Mumbai created a lot of chances in their first match against Chennaiyin, but thanks to a Pritam Kotal own-goal, Preter Kratky's men started their ISL campaign with all three points.

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC ISL Live Streaming

When will the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC be played?

Advertisement

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC will take place on Sunday, February 22.

Where will the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC take place?

Advertisement

The ISL fixture between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

At what time does the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC start?

The ISL fixture between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC will start from 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa ISL match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC?