Khalid Jamil Names Probables For AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Against Bangladesh, Sunil Chhetri, Liston Colaco Miss Out

Khalid Jamil has named a 23-member India squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Bangladesh. Sunil Chhetri has been left out of the Blue Tigers squad, which will face Bangladesh on November 18 at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

No Mohun Bagan Players named In The Probables

India are no longer in contention for a place in the AFC Asian Cup 2027, and the match against Bangladesh will be a testament to their winning mentality. It hasn't panned out the way Khalid Jamil had hoped since he took over the helm from Manolo Marquez and the former Jamshedpur FC coach will be adamant to finish the campaign with some positivity.

No Mohun Bagan Super Giant players have been selected, as the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad and Liston Colaco have missed out on a place. The team will set camp in Bengaluru from Thursday, November 6, and are set to travel to Dhaka on November 15.

Among the probables, Mohammed Sanan, who was called up to the U23 squad earlier this week, will join the senior team instead. Despite strong performance in the CAFA Nations Cup, it hasn't really reflected in the results in the last two games against Singapore.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is expected to keep his place in the goal while Lallianzuala Chhangte will be a certainty on the wings.

List Of Probables For India's AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Against Bangladesh

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.