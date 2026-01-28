Kolo Muani Involved In Car Crash; Tottenham Manager Thomas Frank Shares Update On French Forward

Tottenham Hotspur forward Kolo Muani was involved in a minor car crash ahead of the Spurs' UEFA Champions League fixture in Germany. The French forward's car was destroyed from the front following a tyre blowout, leaving considerable damage towards the driver's side.

Kolo Muani is currently with Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and has made his impact known for the side. In Europe, the French forward has scored two goals and also contributed with two assists this season.

Randal Kolo Muani Involved In Minor Car Crash; French Forward's Ferrari Wrecked

The car crash took place when Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert were on the way to Stansted Airport for Tottenham's upcoming UEFA Champions League group-stage match against Eintracht Frankfurt. The duo was supposed to leave for Frankfurt.

However, Kolo Muani's Ferrari suffered a tyre blowout, causing a minor accident. Pictures from the accident site showed the French forward's car being damaged on the driver's side. The windshield was also cracked, and the airbags were seen deployed.

Kolo Muani's teammate Wilson Odobert escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a separate car and had stopped to assist the French forward. Even Muani looked unharmed following the crash.

Tottenham Manager Issues Key Update On Kolo Muani

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank revealed that Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert are fine and that he has not spoken to them personally.

He also revealed that both players' arrival has been delayed as they will fly out later and fully expects them to remain available for the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash in Frankfurt.

“I haven’t spoken to them personally yet. They are fine. Everyone else involved in that accident was fine. It was a tyre blowing up, and so the two of them are a little bit delayed. They will fly out later, and I fully expect both to be available,” Spurs manager Thomas Frank said at the pre-match news conference.