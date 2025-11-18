Kylian Mbappe And PSG: The $580M Battle Over Unpaid Wages And Moral Harassment

The legal dispute between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé escalated on Monday with both sides making colossal financial demands.

The France star forward and his former club are at odds over alleged unpaid wages, and the financial dispute was examined by an industrial court.

Mbappé, who did not attend the hearing, previously claimed he was owed 55 million euros ($63 million) by the reigning European champion. He now demands more than 260 million euros from the club, arguing that PSG owes him that money because his fixed-term contract should be reclassified as a permanent one. Such a reclassification would trigger compensation for unfair dismissal, unpaid wages, bonuses, and severance.

He also claims damages for moral harassment, undeclared work, and breaches of PSG’s duty of good faith and safety toward him.

Advertisement

“Kylian Mbappé is not asking for anything beyond what the law provides; he is simply seeking the enforcement of his legal rights, as any employee would,” the player's advisers said in a statement.

PSG, meanwhile, is seeking a total of 440 million euros from the striker including 180 million euros for a “loss of opportunity” to complete his transfer since he left as a free agent after he declined a 300 million euros offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal in July 2023.

Advertisement

PSG said in a statement it also wants compensation for breaches of good faith in both negotiations and contract performance, as well as reputational and image damage.