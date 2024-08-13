Published 22:45 IST, August 13th 2024

When Will Kylian Mbappe Make His Real Madrid Debut?

Kylian Mbappe. Vinícius Júnior. Endrick. Jude Bellingham. Rodrygo. Arda Guler.Real Madrid has a slew of world-class forwards at its disposal for the club's first competitive game of the 2024-25 season.