Kylian Mbappe Denies Real Madrid Examined Wrong Knee After Injury

Kylian Mbappé on Wednesday denied media reports that claimed Real Madrid examined the wrong leg when the France star sustained a knee injury late last year.

The soccer show “After Foot” on French broadcaster RMC Sport reported this week that the Spanish club had initially scanned his right knee, rather than the left one, in December. Other media outlets in Spain ran similar stories, nearly all of them citing RMC.

Mbappé played throughout January but was then sidelined for three-and-a-half weeks before making his latest comeback.

“The report that said that they (examined) the wrong knee is false,” Mbappé said at a press conference ahead of France's World Cup warmup against Brazil.

Advertisement

“I am maybe responsible indirectly for this situation, because when you don’t communicate on what’s happening, it opens doors to others’ interpretations.”

The club said in late December that Mbappé had sprained his left knee .

Advertisement

Mbappé said he has “very clear communication” with Real Madrid.

France plays Brazil on Thursday in Foxborough and faces Colombia on Sunday in Landover.

On Monday in Paris, Mbappé said his knee feels fine . He was used as a substitute in Real Madrid's last two matches as he works his way back into form.