Kylian Mbappe Dumps Lionel Messi's Argentina; Hails France as Best Team in FIFA World Cup 2026 After Making Round of 16 Cut

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe rose to the occasion against Sweden as he scored a brace to power France into the round of 16 of the ongoing World Cup. Now that France is into the pre-quarters, Mbappe made a huge claim. As per Mbappe, France is the best team of the tournament currently. He has made this comment a couple of days after labeling Lionel Messi's Argentina as favourites for the tournament. One has to take note that Mbappe's comments come after Spain's Lamine Yamal said France is not above them.

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‘France are the best team in this World Cup’

"Everyone is free to have an opinion, but we don't need to prove anything with words. We're happy to be in the Round of 16, and in my opinion, France are the best team in this World Cup. We'll let our football do the talking," he told reporters.

"We're all in this together. The coach has gone through something that, unfortunately, everyone experiences at some point in life. It's incredibly difficult. He'll never be alone with us. We'll support him," he said further.

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"Right now my focus is on the air conditioning and the dressing room," he concluded.

Thriving on a hot, humid afternoon, Mbappé scored his 17th and 18th career World Cup goals in France’s 3-0 rout of Sweden, moving one back of Messi’s record of 19. With six in the tournament, Mbappé tied the Argentina star in the race for the Golden Boot.

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With 18 goals in 18 World Cup games, Mbappé has scored at an even faster clip than Messi, who has played in 29 games at the tournament. Deschamps bowed to Mbappé when he was substituted out in the 85th minute.