Kylian Mbappé Starts On Debut For Real Madrid In The UEFA Super Cup Against Atalanta
The 25-year-old France forward is the biggest draw in Warsaw after finally joining Madrid following a drawn-out saga with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.
Kylian Mbappe training for Real Madrid ahead of UEFA Super Cup | Image: AP
