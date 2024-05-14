Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe is all set to leave Paris Saint Germain in June on a free transfer and is working on the final formalities before leaving the French Capital.

The star attacker officially announced his exit from the club last week and has his eyes set on his ‘exciting’ new club. Every sign is pointing towards a move to Real Madrid in the Summer but there has been no official communication from either the player or the club's end.

Kylian Mbappe recently attended Ligue 1's end of season awards ceremony where he raked up the honour of Ligue 1's Player of the Season. However, for the majority of the evening the only talking point was Kylian Mbappe's future club. Is it Real Madrid? If it is then when will they make it official?

Kylian Mbappe gives major update on Real Madrid transfer

While, Kylian Mbappe once again played coy about his future and he refused to reveal which club he will be playing for from Summer of 2024, he did however addressed why the announcement is taking so much time.

When asked by reporters why his speculated move to Real Madrid has not been announced yet, Kylian Mbappe simply said, “Everything has its own time. For now, I'm just leaving PSG”.

Kylian Mbappe further confirmed that he is only focused on leaving PSG and his last days at club at this moment and said when the time it is not the subject now.

“For the rest, maybe now is not the right time. It’s not the subject now," said the French National Team captain.

An emotional exchange between the Mbappé family during the #TropheesUNFP ceremony 🇫🇷🥹 pic.twitter.com/2Gy4zltXdn — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG)

In hjs acceptance speech, Kylian Mbappe further opened the lid on Real Madrid transfer and confirmed that he is very excited for his next chapter at his new club.

“My next chapter will be very exciting. I’m going to discover new things — that makes me very happy,” said Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid preparing a special announcement for Kylian Mbappe

It is the worst kept secret in Football that Kylian Mbappe will be joining Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Los Blancos have held out on the official announcement because of the team's UEFA Champions League final clash coming up at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund.

Once, the final is behind them, Real Madrid will make the announcement and according to reports, Real Madrid are not preparing a normal announcement, they are working on a special announcement and a special presentation to welcome their newest Galactico.