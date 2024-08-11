Published 14:29 IST, August 11th 2024
Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Jr Give A Glimpse Of Linkup In Real Madrid Training To Put Europe On Notice
Ahead of the start of the new season, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr have given the first glimpse of what their partnership will be like.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in Real Madrid training | Image: X/Screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:29 IST, August 11th 2024