Lamine Yamal Garners Massive Praise From Lionel Messi As The 'Best Player Of New Generation'

Football icon Lionel Messi has hailed rising Spanish talent Lamine Yamal as the "best" young player of new generation, while also reflecting on his long-standing rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking at an Adidas event for a FIFA World Cup 2026 promotional campaign, Messi said Yamal stood out among the new generation of footballers due to his performances and long-term potential.

"There is a new generation of players who are very good and have many years ahead of them. If I had to pick one of them, based on his age, his performances so far and his prospects for the future, it would be Lamine. No doubt about it: for me, he's the best," Messi said, as quoted by Goal.com.

The Argentina captain also spoke about his historic rivalry with Ronaldo, describing it as one of the greatest sporting battles in football history.

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"It was a great sporting rivalry. We fought for everything, as a team and individually too. So people were always comparing us. But our relationship was always good and respectful," Messi said.

He further added that while their interactions were limited, they always maintained mutual respect.

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"We didn't cross paths much outside of matches and award ceremonies, but when we did, we got on well," he said.