Published 07:45 IST, July 21st 2024
Lamine Yamal's Father Preps Backup Plan: Unveils 2 Potential Clubs if Barcelona Contract Talks Stall
Lamine Yamal's father pinpoints potential destinations for his son in case of contract renegotiation disappointment at Barcelona, according to reports.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Spain's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:45 IST, July 21st 2024