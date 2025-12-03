Leeds United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Leeds United will square off against Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, on Thursday, December 4.

The match between Leeds and Chelsea will kick off at 1:45 AM IST. As of now, the two teams have faced each other in eight matches, out of which Chelsea clinched six wins and Leeds sealed one game, and one fixture ended in a draw. The last time Chelsea and Leeds faced each other, Chelsea clinched a narrow 3-2 victory over Leeds on February 29, 2024.

Leeds have suffered four defeats and clinched just one win in their previous five matches. They are coming into this match after a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City on November 29. Leeds United hold the 18th place on the standings with 11 points from 13 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Chelsea clinched three wins and shared points in two games in their previous five fixtures. Chelsea are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw to Arsenal. Chelsea hold the third place on the standings with 24 points from 13 matches.

ALSO READ: Strasbourg Suspends Striker Emmanuel Emegha For One Game

Advertisement

Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Leeds United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Leeds United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Thursday, December 4.

Where will the Leeds United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Leeds United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England.

What time will the Leeds United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Leeds United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 1:45 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Leeds United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Leeds United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 1:45 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?