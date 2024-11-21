Published 19:20 IST, November 21st 2024
Leicester Winger Fatawu Out For Season After ACL Injury While Playing For Ghana
Steve Cooper, the manager of Leicester, announced on Thursday that winger Abdul Fatawu would be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury. He recently made his debut for Leicester, one of the relegation favourites and a team that was promoted back to the English Premier League t
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Diogo Dalot challenges for the ball with Abdul Fatawu during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium | Image: AP Photo
