Published 23:53 IST, September 2nd 2024

Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara has concussion after being struck by opponent's overhead kick

Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara will miss upcoming national-team games for Mali with a concussion after being struck by opponent Victor Boniface's boot during a win over Bayer Leverkusen, his club said Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
