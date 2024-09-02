Published 23:53 IST, September 2nd 2024
Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara has concussion after being struck by opponent's overhead kick
Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara will miss upcoming national-team games for Mali with a concussion after being struck by opponent Victor Boniface's boot during a win over Bayer Leverkusen, his club said Monday.
