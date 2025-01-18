Leon Goretzka Scores Brace As Bayern Munich Defeat Wolfsburg 3-2 To Extend Lead On Top Of Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have been in the quest to reclaim the Bundesliga crown that slipped out of their hands last season. Bayern Munich who are always considered as the favourites to win the Bundesliga, missed out on the crown last season as they were edged out by Bayer Leverkusen. This season Bayern Munich are back on track to win the Bundesliga and sit atop the table. Bayern Munich have now defeated Wolfsburg 3-2 in their Bundesliga match to stretch their lead to seven points at the top of the table.

Leon Goretzka Shines In Bayern's 3-2 Win

Leon Goretzka scored twice for Bayern Munich as it beat Wolfsburg 3-2 to open a seven-point lead in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen could restore the four-point gap with a win at home against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the late game.

Goretzka fell out of favor at Bayern last season but reminded the club’s bosses of his qualities by scoring twice for the first time since March.

Bayern started well with Leroy Sané striking the crossbar, then Harry Kane forcing a save from Kamil Grabara in the Wolfsburg goal.

But it took Goretzka to open the scoring in the 20th after surging through the middle of the field before firing inside the far post. Goretzka’s second goal in the 62nd – coming after Michael Olise’s goal in the 39th – proved to be the winner after Mohammed Amoura scored twice for Wolfsburg.

As for second placed Bayer Leverkusen, they are currently placed second in the league with a game in hand. They will be facing off against Borussia Mönchengladbach and if they win they will cut into top placed Bayern Munich's lead and shorten it to four points.