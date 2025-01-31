sb.scorecardresearch

Published 23:20 IST, January 31st 2025

Leverkusen Signs Defender Mario Hermoso On Loan From Roma

Bundesliga defending champion Bayer Leverkusen added defensive depth Friday by signing Mario Hermoso on loan from Roma for the rest of this season.The 29-year-old central defender had joined Roma last September after five seasons at Atletico Madrid. He's a former Spain international.

"Mario Hermoso is an experienced player on the international stage and, in addition to playing as a central defender, he is a very capable and organized left back,” Leverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes said in the team's announcement.

Hermoso will provide “additional versatility to our defense and will compensate very well for the absence of Jeanuel Belocian,” Rolfes added.

Leverkusen didn't specify if there's an option to make the deal permanent after the season.

Second-place Leverkusen trails Bayern Munich by six points ahead of Sunday's home game against Hoffenheim.

Earlier this week, Xabi Alonso's team added Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia on loan from Aston Villa to compensate for the injured Martin Terrier.

Alonso said Wednesday that Nigeria striker Victor Boniface is set to stay at the club following reports of a possible big-money transfer to Saudi Arabia.

