Lewandowski extends scoring streak as Barcelona routs Sevilla ahead of ‘clasico’ against Real Madrid
Robert Lewandowski scored two more goals to extend his league-leading tally to 12 and Barcelona routed Sevilla 5-1 to open a three-point gap on Real Madrid ahead of next weekend’s “clasico.”
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Barcelona players celebrate Robert Lewandowski's goal vs Athletic Club in La Liga | Image: AP
