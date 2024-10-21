sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:22 IST, October 21st 2024

Lewandowski extends scoring streak as Barcelona routs Sevilla ahead of ‘clasico’ against Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski scored two more goals to extend his league-leading tally to 12 and Barcelona routed Sevilla 5-1 to open a three-point gap on Real Madrid ahead of next weekend’s “clasico.”

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Barcelona players celebrate Robert Lewandowski's goal vs Athletic Club in La Liga
Barcelona players celebrate Robert Lewandowski's goal vs Athletic Club in La Liga | Image: AP
  • 4 min read
07:22 IST, October 21st 2024