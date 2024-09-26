Published 06:39 IST, September 26th 2024
Lewandowski scores his 7th goal to give Barcelona its 7th straight win in Spanish league
With Robert Lewandowski on target again, Barcelona extended its perfect start to the Spanish league season.Lewandowski scored his seventh goal in as many matches and Barcelona won its seventh in a row in the league by defeating Getafe 1-0 at home on Wednesday.
Barcelona players celebrate Robert Lewandowski's goal vs Athletic Club in La Liga | Image: AP
