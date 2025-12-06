Lille Ends Marseille's Six-Week Unbeaten Run In Ligue 1

Lille gave Marseille its first Ligue 1 loss in six weeks after Ethan Mbappé's goal for a 1-0 win on Friday.

Fourth-placed Lille tied third-placed Marseille on points in the table.

Marseille was unbeaten in six league games but it went behind in the 10th minute thanks to some hesitant defending.

A mix-up between goalkeeper and the defense allowed Mbappé to steal in and poke in Nabil Bentaleb's long pass.

Lille's third straight win boosted its fine home record to 16 wins and only two defeats in its last 23 Ligue 1 matches.

The defeat was Marseille's first in the league since Oct. 25 against Lens. Marseille struggled on a chilly night in Lille and did not shoot on target until the 76th.

Brest notched a third successive win after beating Monaco 1-0. Kamory Doumbia headed the only goal after 28 minutes.

Brest's Ludovic Ajorque was sent off on the hour mark for a bad tackle on Lamine Camara but the team held on and rose to ninth place.

Monaco, meanwhile, rued an insipid performance that stopped it from building momentum after last week’s victory over defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.