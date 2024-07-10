sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 07:52 IST, July 10th 2024

Lionel Messi Succeeds Ali Daei, Becomes 2nd Top International Goal Scorer After His Toe-Touch Goal

Lionel Messi has made history after making an appearance at the Copa America semifinal as he becomes the second highest International goal scorer in history.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi smiles after missing a chance to score against Canada during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:52 IST, July 10th 2024