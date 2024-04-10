×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami try to overturn 2-1 deficit vs Monterrey & reach CONCACAF semifinal

When Inter Miami plays Monterrey on Wednesday night in hopes of advancing to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals, Lionel Messi and the team will be looking to overcome a 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lionel Messi
Fans of soccer star Lionel Messi wait for the arrival of the Inter Miami soccer team, outside a hotel in Monterrey, Mexico | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when they play Monterrey on Wednesday night for a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Messi missed last week's first leg of the home-and-home, total-goals series. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner returned from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him since a March 13 Champions Cup match against Nashville to play the second half of last Saturday's Major League Soccer game at Colorado, scoring once in a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement

“He is fine. He felt good after playing 45 minutes last Saturday. We still have today’s practice, but apparently the injury is behind him,” Miami coach Gerardo Martino said Tuesday. “That’s the most important thing. Never mind tomorrow’s match. The season is just beginning for us, and we need healthy players.”

The match sold out in just a few hours and asking prices for resale tickets ranged from $450-$1,900.

Advertisement

“Leo’s presence transcends any situation, people love football, and we knew something like this could happen,” Martino said. “This is what happens when you have the best player in the world.”

Messi did not speak to media. He has held only two media availabilities with Inter Miami since signing with the team last July 15: on Aug. 17 in Florida and on Feb. 6 in Tokyo during a preseason tour.

Advertisement

Hundreds of Mexican fans began gathering early Tuesday morning outside Miami's team hotel in San Pedro Garza, a high-end neighborhood in Monterrey.

“It’s crazy out here. There are a lot of Messi fans here,” said Juan Escalante, a 29-year-old factory employee who missed work to try to see his idol. “I have been here since early morning. Unfortunately the bus went through too fast, and I missed him.”

Advertisement

Miami took a lead last week on Tomás Avilés' 19th-minute goal, but Monterrey went ahead when Maximiliano Meza scored in the 69th and Jorge Rodríguez in the 89th.

Because CONCACAF uses away goals as a tiebreaker, a 1-0 Miami win wouldn't be sufficient.

Advertisement

“It might take more than just one goal,” Martino said.

Monterrey coach Fernando Ortiz said his team is aware of what Messi can do.

Advertisement

“We are Monterrey. We are at home, with our people. Let Messi worry about us,” Ortiz said. “It’s very fortunate to be able to face the best player in the world. We are going to enjoy it, but we want to win.”

Monterrey is a five-time CONCACAF champion, winning last in 2021.

Advertisement

“Monterrey is not going to change with the lead," Ortiz said. “We are going for a positive outcome.”

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

4 minutes ago
Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

6 minutes ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

9 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

10 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

21 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

22 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

23 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

25 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

28 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

29 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

35 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

36 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

38 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

40 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

43 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

an hour ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

an hour ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo