Lionel Messi, Argentina Football Team Accused of 'Cheating' by Kerala Minister Due to THIS Reason

Lionel Messi visited India a few months back for a four-city tour and that made massive headlines due to the wrong reasons. Messi was mobbed and then there was stampede in Kolkata. Months after that forgetful episode, serious allegations have been leveled against Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team. This time Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has accused Messi and the Argentina team for not keeping their commitment.

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‘Argentine football team cheated us’

As per the minister, he claimed that extensive efforts had gone into planning a potential visit and a huge sum of money was also spent.

“For that, I had held several discussions. It was also not an easy task to find sponsors to arrange the Rs 250 crore to be paid to the international football team,” Abdurahiman said.

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He added: “But, after receiving the money, the Argentine football team cheated us. We did not expect such a betrayal from them. Not coming after promising to do so.”

The minister also claimed that Argentina have done the same with other countries as well.

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It is a situation where a case will have to be filed against the Argentine football team, and they will have to pay us compensation,” he said.

“It has disappointed the football lovers in Kerala. I don’t know to whom I will tell my disappointment,” he added.

What's Next For Messi?

Meanwhile, Messi has now already played his last match on home soil when Argentina blanked Zambia 5-0. Eyes would now be on the big one - the 2026 FIFA WC glory.