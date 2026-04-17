Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo's Footsteps, Acquires Spanish 5th-tier Club UE Cornellà, Based In Barcelona

Lionel Messi is the owner of a fifth-division soccer club in Spain after the Argentine superstar acquired Barcelona-based UE Cornellà.

Messi was the best player of his generation during his two decades at FC Barcelona, where he won multiple titles and Ballon d’Or awards before leaving in 2021.

Cornellà is a modest club in a working-class neighbourhood. The club announced the deal on Thursday without giving details of the purchase.

“Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history,” the club said in a statement. “The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots.”

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Cornellà was founded in 1951 and has helped produce players such as Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, who also played with Messi at Inter Miami.

At age 38, Messi is aiming to compete in the FIFA World Cup this summer in North America, where Argentina will defend the title.