WATCH: Lionel Messi Gets Into Heated Argument With Maximiliano Moralez, Secures 47th Career Title After Winning MLS Eastern Conference

Lionel Messi continues to dominate the tournaments that he plays in. The reigning FIFA World Cup winner has added another feather to his star-studded cap as Inter Miami got the better of New York City FC 5–1 in the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference Final. This win also helped the Argentina great to secure the 47th title of his career.

The victory has allowed Inter Miami FC to seal a spot in the MLS Cup for the first time in club history. Miami are now set to host the MLS Cup, and they will have their eyes set on the Western Conference Final scheduled to be played between San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Lionel Messi Gets Into An Argument With Maximiliano Moralez

The Eastern Conference Final had a few tense moments of its own. Messi, who is generally calm, got into a heated argument with compatriot Maximiliano Moralez. The match had its fair share of drama, and the Inter Miami skipper lost his cool and reacted to a foul by Maximiliano Moralez on defender Maximiliano Falcón. This incident resulted in the reigning world champion losing his cool, but before things could get escalated, Messi regained his composure.

Watch The Video Here

Jorge Mas Throws His Weight Behind Inter Miami

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said that he believes that the team will give everything in the final that will be played next Saturday. "This is for you, Miami, our fans, La Familia. The club made an amazing effort, and it was a great result," said the Inter Miami co-owner. The 26-year-old Argentine Allende, who is on loan from Celta de Vigo, was adjudged the player of the game as he scored eight goals in the playoffs, including three multigoal performances.

Inter Miami Eye Historic Win