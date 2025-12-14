Updated 14 December 2025 at 12:30 IST
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025, Day 2 Live: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez And Rodrigo De Paul Set To Mesmerise Mumbai On Sunday
After Kolkata and Hyderabad, Lionel Messi will now head to Mumbai for the next leg of GOAT India Tour 2025. Tune in here for all the live updates.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 Day 2 live: After a mixed day one of the GOAT India Tour 2025, Lionel Messi will make his next pit stop in Mumbai on Sunday. Kolkata saw chaos and violence erupt at Salt Lake Stadium, but Hyderabad ensured everyone got a proper glimpse of the Inter Miami and Argentine superstar. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul also accompanied the superstar thoroughly and will also arrive in the capital of Maharashtra.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 Day 2 live: Lionel Messi is expected to meet with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma during his stay in Mumbai. The Inter Miami star is also scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday.
14 December 2025 at 12:30 IST
Lionel Messi India Tour Live 2025: Mumbai Police has issued traffic advisory
One-way traffic changes will imply at-
D Road: West to east from N.S. Road to E & C Road junction.
E Road: Southbound from D Road to C Road junction.
Veer Nariman Road (southbound): Restricted access from Churchgate Junction to E Road.
The road closures following the Messi tour will also affect-
Chandra Bose Road (northbound): Netaji Subhash Air India Junction to Mafatlal Junction.
Coastal Road (southbound): Worli/Tardeo to Marine Drive.
Coastal Road (northbound): Marine Drive to Worli/Tardeo.
14 December 2025 at 12:27 IST
Lionel Messi India Tour Live 2025: Mumbai schedule for Lionel Messi
Messi is expected to join the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for an event at the Cricket Club of India at around 4:30 PM IST on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could also reportedly grace the occasion with their presence. He is then expected to move to Wankhede Stadium, where an exhibition match with Bollywood celebrities is planned at around 5 PM IST.
The event will then shift to a fashion show where Messi will auction his Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup memorabilia. Messi is also scheduled to take part in the ‘GOAT Football Clinic', an initiative of the Maharashtra government where he is expected to offer tips and advice to several children. Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has also confirmed his presence in Mumbai.
14 December 2025 at 12:19 IST
Lionel Messi India Tour Live 2025: Lionel Messi has reached Mumbai
Lionel Messi has left Mumbai Airport just a few moments ago.
14 December 2025 at 12:15 IST
Lionel Messi India Tour Live 2025: Lionel Messi will head to Mumbai
After Kolkata and Hyderabad, Lionel Messi will arrive in Mumbai as part of his GOAT India Tour 2025.
