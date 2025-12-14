Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025, Day 2 Live: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez And Rodrigo De Paul Set To Mesmerise Mumbai On Sunday

Lionel Messi Goat India Tour Day Two Live Updates | Image: ANI

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 Day 2 live: After a mixed day one of the GOAT India Tour 2025, Lionel Messi will make his next pit stop in Mumbai on Sunday. Kolkata saw chaos and violence erupt at Salt Lake Stadium, but Hyderabad ensured everyone got a proper glimpse of the Inter Miami and Argentine superstar. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul also accompanied the superstar thoroughly and will also arrive in the capital of Maharashtra.