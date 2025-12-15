Updated 15 December 2025 at 11:24 IST
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025, Day 3 Live: Lionel Messi, PM Modi meeting Unlikely
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025, Day 3 Live: Lionel Messi is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Monday for the last pit stop of GOAT India Tour 2025.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025, Day 3 Live: After successful visits in Hyderabad and Mumbai, Lionel Messi is set to conclude his GOAT India Tour with a visit to Delhi. The Argentine superstar has accompanied Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul and they are poised to meet some celebrities, including the likes of former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and many others.
Live Blog
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025, Day 3 Live: No Lionel Messi-PM Modi meeting as it stands, as the Prime Minister is flying to Jordan on Monday to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the nations.
15 December 2025 at 11:24 IST
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025, Day 3 Live: Messi concluded a sensational Munmbai event
Lionel Messi met with Sunil Chhetri and also interacted with Sachin Tendulkar during his Mumbai visit. Sachin and Messi also exchanged pleasantries and gifted each other jerseys.
15 December 2025 at 11:24 IST
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025, Day 3 Live: Hello And Welcome!
The GOAT India Tour 2025 will conclude on Monday as Lionel Messi, alongside Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, are scheduled to arrive in the national capital, Delhi.
Advertisement
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 15 December 2025 at 11:16 IST