Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025, Day 3 Live: Lionel Messi, PM Modi meeting Unlikely

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul in Mumbai | Image: AP

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025, Day 3 Live: After successful visits in Hyderabad and Mumbai, Lionel Messi is set to conclude his GOAT India Tour with a visit to Delhi. The Argentine superstar has accompanied Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul and they are poised to meet some celebrities, including the likes of former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and many others.