Updated 13 December 2025 at 07:44 IST
Lionel Messi Goat India Tour, Day 1 LIVE Updates 2025: Reigning Argentina's World Cup Winning Skipper Lights Up City Of Joy With His Arrival
Lionel Messi Goat India Tour LIVE Updates 2025: Argentina's World Cup winning captain has landed with his compatriot Rodrigo De Paul and Inter Miami FC teammate Luis Suarez in Kolkata. Catch all the latest happenings of Messi's day out in the 'City of Joy'
Lionel Messi Goat India Tour LIVE Updates 2025: Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour is underway, and the reigning World Champion is in the 'City of Joy,' Kolkata. Messi is on a three-day India tour along with his compatriots Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez. On his three-day India tour, Messi will visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi before he signs off on December 15.
Follow this space for all the LIVE updates and latest happenings from the tour.
13 December 2025 at 07:44 IST
Messi India Tour Live 2025: Fans Gather At Salt Lake Stadium
Goat India Tour Live Updates 2025: The fans have started to arrive at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Argentina captain is scheduled to arrive in the stadium at 10:30 AM, but his fans have started to flock the stadium with more than two hours to go for the event
13 December 2025 at 07:40 IST
Messi India Tour Live 2025: The Iconic Messi Statue
Goat India Tour Live Updates 2025: Kolkata hasn't left any stone unturned to welcome the Greatest Of All Time. A 70-ft-tall statue has been installed in Kolkata. The Messi statue also holds the World Cup in his hands.
13 December 2025 at 07:38 IST
Messi India Tour Live 2025: Messi Brings Kolkata To Standstill
Goat India Tour Live Updates 2025: Lionel Messi and Rodrigo de Paul received grand welcome as he reached his hotel in Kolkata. Messi's day in Kolkata is just getting started and the fans are stupefied with his presence in their city
13 December 2025 at 07:31 IST
Messi India Tour Live 2025: Kolkata Creates A Special Messi Experience
Goat India Tour Live Updates 2025: A replica of Messi's Miami home has been built in Salt Lake which includes terrace statues, terracotta-tiled roofs and life-sized cutouts of the star player and his family.
13 December 2025 at 07:27 IST
Messi India Tour Live 2025: The Leo Messi Fever Grips Kolkata
Goat India Tour Live Updates 2025: The world champion was greeted by thousand of fans at the main gate of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.
13 December 2025 at 07:23 IST
Messi India Tour Live 2025: Echoes of #SaveIndianFootball
Goat India Tour Live Updates 2025: Amid all the fanfare around Lionel Messi, a fan rooted for the authorities to revive the ISL and save Indian football
13 December 2025 at 07:20 IST
Messi India Tour Live 2025: Messi's Kolkata Schedule
Goat India Tour Live Updates 2025: Here's Messi's schedule for his Kolkata Trip
9:30 AM-10:30 AM: Meet-and-greet
10:30 AM-11:15 AM: Virtual inauguration of the Messi statue
11:15 AM-11:25 AM: Arrival at the Salt Lake Stadium
12:00 PM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the Salt Lake Stadium
12:00 PM-12:30 PM: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction
2:00 PM: Departure for Hyderabad
13 December 2025 at 07:10 IST
Messi India Tour Live 2025: The Big Day is Here
Goat India Tour Live Updates 2025: The reigning world champion has landed in India and the big day is upon us. Lionel Messi has landed in Kolkata for the GOAT Tour and he is accompanied by Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez. Thre three day India tour will give Messi fans a chance to see him and witness his enigma from close corners
