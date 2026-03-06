Lionel Messi & Inter Miami Caught Off Guard During Donald Trump's Speech On Iran Attack At White House; Team Spotted Awkwardly Applauding

US President Donald Trump welcomed the MLS Cup champions Inter Miami to the White House on Friday. Trump honoured Lionel Messi and Co. for their MLS Cup triumph over Vancouver Whitecaps last season as Inter Miami romped their way to their first MLS title.

Donald Trump's Iran Rant Made Lionel Messi Confused

A few days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo also met Trump at the White House, and Messi's visit could prove to be pivotal as the USA is all set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Mexico and Canada. The sporting event was meant to celebrate Inter Miami's success in the MLS, but Trump, in his usual style, snatched the opportunity to boast about the USA's success in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The conflict has entered its 7th day after the US and Israel launched a barrage of missiles on Iran last Saturday. Lionel Messi, who was just standing behind Trump throughout the event, looked confused during Trump's rant whicbh was veered off his course.

Trump said, “The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy far ahead of schedule, and at levels that people have never seen before, actually.

“We're destroying more of Iran's missiles and drone capability every single hour, knocking them out like nobody thought was possible.

“As soon as they set off a missile, within four minutes, the launcher gets hit. They don't know what's happening. But we have the greatest military anywhere in the world.”

US President Showered Praise On Lionel Messi

Inter Miami stars Luis Suárez, Tadeo Allende, and Rodrigo De Paul were also present on the occasion, alongside MLS Commissioner Don Garber, who was seated alongside Andrew Giuliani, who heads the White House’s World Cup task force. Retired baseball legend Alex Rodriguez also attended, as did several members of Trump’s cabinet.

Inter Miami were the first MLS team visit White House during Trump's tenure and the US president heaped praise on the 38-year-old Argentine.

“You could have gone anywhere in the world. You could have chosen any team in the world, and you chose to go to Miami. I don’t blame you. The weather’s extremely good. Do you go to Doral? You go to Doral and play golf?” Trump said, referencing a golf course he owns. “I just want to thank you for bringing us all on this ride, because you are hot and talented and a great person.”