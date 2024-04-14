×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fined by CONCACAF for lack of stadium security

The Champions Cup quarterfinal encounter between Inter Miami and Monterrey on April 3 at Chase Stadium resulted in a sanction from the CONCACAF disciplinary committee.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Inter Miami was fined by CONCACAF's disciplinary committee for lack of security at Chase Stadium during its Champions Cup quarterfinal match against Monterrey on April 3.

CONCACAF, the regional governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, cited unspecified incidents that occurred after Miami's 2-1 loss. CONCACAF did not detail the amount of the fine in its announcement Wednesday.

Advertisement

The team led by Lionel Messi was eliminated 5-2 on aggregate following a 3-1 loss Wednesday night in Mexico.

“The committee has warned Inter Miami CF that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during their future matches in CONCACAF club competitions,” the governing body said.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

7 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

11 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

12 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

18 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

20 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

20 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

27 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

31 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

32 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

32 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

33 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

35 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

35 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

36 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

36 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

36 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

43 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo