Lionel Messi Reflects on His Most Special Moment at Barcelona: 'Without a Doubt, It is When...'

“I was lucky that God led me to this place [Barcelona] and I spent my whole life in this wonderful club. Representing the Barcelona first team as we love and want is a great pride for me. I miss the club, the city, the people and all that love. As always, I hope we can continue to succeed and make this club bigger and better. I miss the club, the city, the people and all the love. As always, I hope we can continue to succeed and make this club even greater."