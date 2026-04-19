Lionel Messi's Brace Helps Inter Miami Beat Rapids 3-2, Extend Unbeaten Streak To 7 Games

Lionel Messi had two goals, Germán Berterame scored a goal for the second consecutive game, and Inter Miami beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Saturday to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games.

Messi, who opened the scoring when he converted a penalty kick in the 13th minute, scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute. After a Colorado turnover near midfield, Messi cut back near the right corner of the penalty box and flicked a rising shot that split a pair of defenders and slipped inside the back post.

Messi has seven goals this season, tied with Sam Surridge and Petar Musa for the most in MLS.

Miami (4-1-3) hasn't lost since a season-opening 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC.

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Yannick Bright was shown a straight red card in the 87th minute, and Miami played a man down the rest of the way.

The Rapids (4-4-0) had won back-to-back games and three of their last four

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Bright drew a penalty conceded by Josh Atencio, and Messi converted from the spot to open the scoring.

Mateo Silvetti, along the right end line, played an arcing cross to the back post where Berterame slammed home a header to make it 2-0 in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Bertarame made his first career start and scored his first goal in MLS last time out in a 2-2 tie with the New York Red Bulls.

Rafael Navarro scored in the 58th minute for the Rapids. The 26-year-old forward scored two goals in a 6-2 win over Houston last time out and has six goals this season.