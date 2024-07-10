Published 14:41 IST, July 10th 2024
Lionel Messi says he will keep on playing for Argentina beyond Copa America final
Lionel Messi plans to keep playing for Argentina beyond Sunday's Copa America final.“As I’ve said before, I intend to continue," he said Tuesday night after Argentina's 2-0 win over Canada .
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lionel Messi smiles after missing a chance to score against Canada during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J. | Image: AP
