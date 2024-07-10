sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:41 IST, July 10th 2024

Lionel Messi says he will keep on playing for Argentina beyond Copa America final

Lionel Messi plans to keep playing for Argentina beyond Sunday's Copa America final.“As I’ve said before, I intend to continue," he said Tuesday night after Argentina's 2-0 win over Canada .

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi smiles after missing a chance to score against Canada during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:41 IST, July 10th 2024