Lionel Messi Sustains Injury Concerns Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026, Inter Miami Star Limps Off During MLS Clash

Argentine legend Lionel Messi sparked injury concerns after he left the field in the 73rd minute of Inter Miami CF's 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union in a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash at Nu Stadium on Monday (as per the Indian Standard Time). He was seen heading straight to the dressing room after clutching his left thigh, as per ESPN.

This comes ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. Argentina will enter the tournament as defending champions, having lifted the title in 2022.

Messi was seen holding the upper part of his left thigh in the 70th minute after taking a free-kick. He then signalled for a substitution and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti. The Argentine star did not require assistance as he walked off the pitch and headed towards the locker room.

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After the match, Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos said there was no official update on Messi's condition, but suggested the substitution was precautionary due to fatigue. He added that the heavy pitch conditions also contributed to the decision not to take any risks.

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"As far as I know, we don't have a report on that yet, but he really was fatigued. It was fatigue, yes, it was fatigue. He was tired, the field was heavy, and rather than doubt, you always say not to take the risk," Guillermo Hoyos said, as quoted by ESPN.

Argentina announced its preliminary FIFA World Cup 2026 squad earlier this month. Messi was included in the 55-man contingent.

Argentina had announced its preliminary FIFA World Cup 2026 squad earlier this month, with Messi included in the 55-man contingent.

Argentina's Provisional Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Walter Benitez, Facundo Cambeses, Santiago Beltran.

Defenders: Agustin Giay, Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Capaldo, Kevin Mac Allister, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Marcos Senesi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, Lautaro Di Lollo, Zaid Romero, Facundo Medina, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gabriel Rojas.

Midfielders: Maximo Perrone, Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Anibal Moreno, Milton Delgado, Alan Varela, Ezequiel Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolas Dominguez, Emiliano Buendia, Valentin Barco.