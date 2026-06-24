Lionel Messi Turns 39: Argentine Football Association Pays Tribute To Football Icon

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has extended its warm wishes to legendary forward and captain Lionel Messi on his 39th birthday, as he continues to play a pivotal role in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.



Born on June 24, 1987, at the Italian Hospital Garibaldi in Rosario, Santa Fe, Messi marks another year at the peak of his career while remaining a central figure for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, where he has continued to set new records and further strengthen a legacy that spans generations.



Wearing the iconic sky-blue and white jersey, Messi's international journey has been defined by landmark achievements, including the FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph in 2005, the Olympic gold medal at Beijing 2008, and a golden era with the senior team highlighted by the 2021 Copa America win, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa America title in the United States.



In the ongoing 2026 World Cup, Messi has once again been at the forefront, achieving new milestones that reinforce his position as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history and adding further weight to his list of tournament records.



At club level, his professional career began in 2004 when he debuted for Barcelona at the age of 17. Over a glittering spell at the Spanish giants, he played 778 matches and scored 672 goals, winning 35 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles along with multiple domestic league and cup honours.

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He later moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 before continuing his career at Inter Miami in the United States, where he remains a key global ambassador for the sport while extending his playing legacy.



At 39, Messi continues to redefine longevity and excellence in modern football, with the Argentine Football Association's tribute reflecting gratitude for his immense contribution to the national team and the sport as a whole.



Argentina National Team Honours



2005: U-20 World Cup



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2008: Beijing Olympic Games





2021: Copa America





2022: Finalissima





2022: World Cup





2024: Copa America



FC Barcelona





2005: LaLiga





2005: Spanish Super Cup





2006: LaLiga





: Spanish Super Cup





2006: Champions League





2009: LaLiga





2009: Copa del Rey





2009: Spanish Super Cup





2009: Champions League





2009: UEFA Super Cup





2009: Club World Cup





2010: LaLiga





2010: Spanish Super Cup





2011: LaLiga





2011: Spanish Super Cup





2011: Champions League





2011: UEFA Super Cup





2011: Club World Cup





2012: Copa del Rey 2013





: LaLiga





2013: Spanish Super Cup





2015: LaLiga





2015: Copa del Rey





2015: Champions League





2015: UEFA Super Cup





2015: FIFA Club World Cup





2016: LaLiga





2016: Copa del Rey





2016: Spanish Super Cup





2017: Copa del Rey





2018: LaLiga





2018: Copa del Rey





2018: Spanish Super Cup





2019: LaLiga





2021: Copa del Rey



Paris Saint-Germain





2022: Ligue 1





2022: French Super Cup





2023: Ligue 1





Inter Miami



2023: Leagues Cup





2024: Supporters' Shield

