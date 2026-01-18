Lisandro Martinez Reacts To Former Manchester United Stars Over Pre-Derby Jibes

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has invited Paul Scholes to his house to speak face-to-face after being mocked by the club great before his excellent performance in the derby win over Manchester City .

Speaking on a podcast ahead of the derby on Saturday, Scholes and fellow former United player Nicky Butt took shots at Martinez for how they perceived he would be overpowered by City striker Erling Haaland.

Butt said Haaland would “pick Martinez up and run with him” and act like a “dad after school running down the road with a little toddler.” Scholes said the Norway international would “throw him (Martinez) in the net” after scoring.

As it transpired, United beat City 2-0 and restricted its fierce rival to just one shot on target.

When Scholes’ comment was put to Martinez after the match, the Argentina defender said: “No, honestly, he can say whatever he wants. I told him already if he wants to say something to me, he can come to wherever he wants. To my house, wherever. I don’t care.

“And I think, for me, I respect the relations when they want to help the club because everyone can talk on the television, but when you see (them) here face-to-face, no one says anything in your face."

Asked if the pre-match comments give him extra motivation, Martinez said: “No, no, nothing. It doesn’t give me anything. My motivation is my family. That’s it.”