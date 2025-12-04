Updated 4 December 2025 at 16:38 IST
LIVE | East Bengal vs Punjab FC, Super Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Daniel Ramirez Brings Punjab FC Back In Game, Equalises Scoreline From Penalty Spot
Super Cup 2025 Live: East Bengal will take on Punjab FC in the first Super Cup semifinal on Thursday. Get all live score updates details here.
Super Cup 2025 Live Score & Updates: East Bengal will eye that coveted spot in the Super Cup final when they take on Punjab FC in the first semifinal on Thursday at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Both teams didn't register a loss during the group stage and will hope to continue the momentum.
4 December 2025 at 16:38 IST
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score & Updates: Punjab FC Equalises
EBFC vs PFC, Super Cup 2025 Live: In the 34th minute of the match, Punjab FC received a penalty after Bipin Singh's handball. Daniel Ramirez sent Gill the wrong way and helped Punjab FC equalise the scoreline from the spot kick. 34' EBFC 1-1 PFC
4 December 2025 at 16:31 IST
East Bengal Vs Punjab FC Live Score & Updates: Red and Golds In Control
EBFC vs PFC, Super Cup 2025 Live: In the first 30 minutes of play, East Bengal have controlled the match against Punjab FC. It was Bashir who scored the opening goal for the Kolkata-based side. 30' EBFC 0-0 PFC
4 December 2025 at 16:24 IST
Super Cup 2025 Live: East Bengal Take 1-0 Lead
Super Cup 2025 Live: East Bengal have taken a 1-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes of the game in Fatorda, Goa. Rashid finds the back of the net to put the red and gold brigade in front. EB vs PFC: 1-0
