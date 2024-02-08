Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold to miss three weeks because of a knee injury

Due to a somewhat injured knee ligament, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for three weeks, the team said on Tuesday.

Associated Press Television News
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold, right, vies for the ball with Arsenal’s Kai Havertz during the English FA Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for three weeks because of a slightly torn knee ligament, the team said Tuesday.

The right-back hyperextended his knee during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Arsenal in an FA Cup third-round game Sunday.

Tests showed a “little tear” to the lateral ligament, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said ahead of the team's League Cup semifinal first leg against Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday.

“He will be out probably three weeks — big blow,” Lijnders said at a press conference. “He was one of our most important players.”

Liverpool leads the Premier League by three points and was already preparing for an extended stretch without top scorer Mohamed Salah , who is on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp's team is also missing left-backs Andy Robertson (shoulder) and Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), as well as central defender Joel Matip (ACL).

Virgil van Dijk is available to play Wednesday after missing the Arsenal game because of an illness.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

