Liverpool En Route For Unprecedented Quadruple, Routs Accrington Stanley 4-0 To Advance In FA Cup

Jayden Danns celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Accrington Starley at the Anfield stadium | Image: AP Photo

Liverpool's bid to win an unprecedented quadruple is still on after a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Premier League and Champions League leader is also into the semifinals of the English League Cup. And fourth-division Accrington was never expected to prevent Arne Slot's team from advancing to the fourth round of soccer's oldest knockout competition.

Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa scored for Liverpool at Anfield, with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha becoming the Merseyside club's second-youngest debutant.

The third round of the FA Cup is traditionally one of the most anticipated weekends in English soccer as Premier League clubs enter the competition.

Top-flight Wolverhampton also advanced with a 1-0 win at second-division Bristol City.