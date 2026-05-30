Liverpool Sack Arne Slot Just One Year After Premier League Title Triumph

Liverpool fired manager Arne Slot on Saturday at the end of his second season in charge, and a year after leading the team to the Premier League title.

Fenway Sports Group, the club’s American ownership, said it made a “difficult” decision after Liverpool finished fifth in a disappointing title defense.

“We have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward,” the ownership said in a statement. “Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.”

The Dutchman Slot replaced popular long-time manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2024 and led Liverpool to a record-tying 20th English league title.

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Liverpool spent an unprecedented $570 million to strengthen the squad in last year’s offseason, but most of the expensive signings, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and injury-hit striker Alexander Isak, have underwhelmed.

The club was also affected by the death of Portugal forward Diogo Jota last summer.

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“The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and — most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful,” the club statement said.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.”