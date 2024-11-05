sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:42 IST, November 5th 2024

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Live In India, US, UK and Australia?

Here are all live streaming details for the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England | Image: AP Photo/lan Hodgson
14:42 IST, November 5th 2024